Sussman Out As Winnipeg Regional Health Authority President & CEO

WINNIPEG, MB – Milton Sussman, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA), is no longer in that role.

In a statement, Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says Sussman and the WRHA board of directors “jointly decided to part ways.”

Goertzen had kind words for Sussman upon his departure:

“In all ways, Milton has been an exemplary civil servant. Through multiple governments and in a variety of roles, he has served and led at the highest levels and on some of the most challenging files. He played an important role in the initial phase of our government’s transformation of the health-care system. I am personally grateful for his insight and advice over the span of my time as minister. On behalf of our government and all Manitobans, I thank him for his service.”

WRHA VP and COO Real Cloutier will take over until a permanent replacement is chosen.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Milton Sussman (Facebook)