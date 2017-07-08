Suspicious Fire Destroys Hotel in The Pas

The Pas, MB. – A suspicious fire in The Pas has destroyed the Town Centre Hotel.

Shortly before 3:00 am, The Pas RCMP responded to a fire at the Town Centre Hotel. When police arrived, the fire had been contained to the dumpster behind the hotel. The hotel was evacuated due to smoke.

However, police said in a release; “A few hours later, the fire had spread to the hotel, which was completely destroyed.” Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

RCMP said the cause of the fire does appear suspicious in nature and continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-627-6204.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Google Earth