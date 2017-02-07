streetside

Suspicious Death On Magnus Ave In Winnipeg

Kevin Klein
Posted: 4 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg police have been on the scene at a home on Magnus Avenue since late last evening.

Last night around 11:15 p.m., police along with paramedics responded to a call in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue regarding an injured male.

A 28-year-old man was located suffering from multiple serious injuries and transported to the hospital in critical condition. He has since succumbed to his injuries.

Police confirmed in a release that members of the homicide unit were notified and continue to investigate. Several individuals are currently being interviewed by detectives.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

