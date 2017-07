GMILI, MB. – Manitoba RCMP in Gimli are investigating a suspicious death.

Yesterday afternoon, Gimli RCMP responded to a report of an injured male. RCMP said in a release that the man has died and they are investigating his death as suspicious.

RCMP provided no further details at this time.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News