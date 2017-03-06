Suspect Sought For Exposing Himself In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are looking for a pervert who exposed himself.

It happened around 8:00pm Saturday evening near Regent Avenue East and Day Street.

A 20-year-old woman told police the suspect walked by her.

About five minutes later, he approached her again while performing an indecent act.

She fled and called police.

The suspect is described as in his late-20’s, about 5’7″ to 5’9″ in height, with a skinny build.

He was wearing a blue windbreaker with a silver band on the front and back.

Police say the man had his hood up and the strings were pulled tight as an attempt to conceal his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-2857 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News