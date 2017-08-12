Suspect On Run After Attempted Child Abduction In Thompson

THOMPSON, MB – RCMP are searching for a suspect after an attempted child abduction in Thompson.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

Two girls, ages 7 & 8, were playing at the Rotary Park on Deerwood Drive.

A masked suspect exited a vehicle and approached the girls while they were on the swings.

The suspect then attempted to take the girls from the swings.

At that moment, a woman driving by noticed what was happening, and stopped to help the girls.

The suspect then fled, and drove away in what may have been a blue Dodge Ram truck.

The woman who helped the girls helped them onto their bikes, and watched as they got home safe. However, she did not stay to speak with police, and the authorities would like to speak with her as a witness to the attempted abductions. It is believed she was driving a dark coloured jeep and had a dog with her.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, have any information, or any residence in the area of the Rotary Park on Deerwood Drive that may have video surveillance, are asked to contact the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.

“This is a very concerning incident and the Thompson RCMP are taking every measure to track down the suspect” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. “We need anyone who may have seen something or may have information to contact us immediately. We also ask that parents in the Thompson area to be vigilant and to take this opportunity to speak to their children about what to do if approached by a stranger.”

