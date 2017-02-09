streetside

Suspect Description In Downtown Winnipeg Assaults

Downtown Winnipeg
Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 9th at 2:58pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have released a description of the suspect in three downtown Winnipeg assaults.

Here is the description:

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6’00” tall, long blonde hair and possibly wearing a dark coloured jacket with reflective stripes.

The incident took place at the three following locations:

  • 300 block of York Avenue
  • Broadway and Edmonton Street
  • 100 block of Osborne Street

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6668.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.