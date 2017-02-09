Suspect Description In Downtown Winnipeg Assaults
WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have released a description of the suspect in three downtown Winnipeg assaults.
Here is the description:
The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6’00” tall, long blonde hair and possibly wearing a dark coloured jacket with reflective stripes.
The incident took place at the three following locations:
- 300 block of York Avenue
- Broadway and Edmonton Street
- 100 block of Osborne Street
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6668.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News