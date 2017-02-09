Suspect Description In Downtown Winnipeg Assaults

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have released a description of the suspect in three downtown Winnipeg assaults.

Here is the description:

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6’00” tall, long blonde hair and possibly wearing a dark coloured jacket with reflective stripes.

The incident took place at the three following locations:

300 block of York Avenue

Broadway and Edmonton Street

100 block of Osborne Street

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6668.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News