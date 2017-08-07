More Support for Wab Kinew

WINNIPEG, MB. – Former NDP Minister of Labour Erna Braun announced she will be supporting Wab Kinew in his bid for the leadership of the Manitoba NDP. She is the third Labour Minister from the NDP to back Kinew to date, joining Becky Barrett and Nancy Allen.

Also announcing their support today are UFCW Local 832, Manitoba’s largest private-sector union, representing over 19,000 people across a variety of industries including retail, food processing, hospitality, security, industrial, support centres and healthcare.

Kinew has already received a rare unanimous endorsement from the Manitoba Federation of Labour as well as numerous individual unions.

“Wab is the leader we need to represent NDP values today,” said Braun. “Working families need our support. Wab has the unequivocal support of the labour movement. He is uniting party elders while bringing in the next generation of thinkers and organizers. He will make an excellent leader and an outstanding Premier.”

“UFCW can clearly see that Wab is the best choice to renew our party. He is dedicated, driven and is willing to fight for positive change for all Manitobans,” said Jeff Traeger, President of UFCW Local 832.

“Labour is under attack by the Pallister government. This means that families of everyday Manitobans are under attack too. We need a leader with integrity and passion for the future. The labour movement’s message to New Democrats is clear: if you want to help us resist Pallister, support Wab for leader,” said Barrett.

“I am honoured to have the support of those on the front lines of the labour movement, and from long-time leaders like Erna,” said Kinew. “With their support, we will bring the party together to focus on righting the wrongs of this Conservative government, and bring Manitobans together to fight for stronger families, and better opportunities for every kid wanting to build a brighter future.”

