More Support For Manitobans With Opioid Addictions

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba government is increasing access to suboxone, which is used in helping treat opioid addictions.

The coverage criteria for suboxone will be removed, making it easier for Manitobans to get coverage for the drug under Pharmacare.

Suboxone helps reduce cravings and relieve withdrawal symptoms for people recovering from opioid addictions.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says, “This will help Manitobans with opioid addictions recover and lead healthier lives.”

Goertzen announced the increased access while at the Addition Foundation of Manitoba’s (AFM) River Point Centre. Ben Fry, CEO of the AFN was also part of the announcement. “The longer support can be provided, the better the outcomes,” said Fry. “The AFM continues to see strong demands for opiate replacement therapy and supportive housing for people along their journey to healing and recovery.”

Dr. Ginette Poulin – medical director for AFN – explained he importance of Suboxone treatment:

“Like all areas of health care, opioid addiction treatment continues to be an evolving process. We know that while methadone continues to be an effective medication for many patients, people are different and have different needs. Suboxone, with its overall safer medical profile, can provide a great alternative for many patients. Importantly, with the increased accessibility of these two opiate agonist treatments, we not only increase the chances of success for patients but we also improve health and social outcomes on both the individual and at the population level,” said Dr. Ginette Poulin, medical director, AFM. “As a physician, I see the positive effects the MOST program has on Manitobans every day, in terms of building healthier lives for themselves and their families.”

