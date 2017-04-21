Support Manitoba Bison Women’s Soccer

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Bison women’s soccer program will hold their second annual Pursuit of Excellence awards dinner on Monday, May 22.

The event will be at the Canad Inns – Destination Centre Fort Garry with special guest speaker Beverly Priestman, Canada Soccer EXCEL Director U-17 to U-20 and .the Master of Ceremonies will be Rob Gale, Head Coach of Canada Men’s U-20 National Soccer Team.

Proceeds from the evening will go to support student athletic scholarships needs of the Bison women’s soccer program.

The special fundraiser event will celebrate and support the Bison women’s soccer program of the past and present. The evening will start with cocktails at 4 p.m., then dinner at 5 p.m., followed by a special guest speaker. The event will include numerous door prizes.

“We are very excited to host the second edition of this event. Its main goal is to help us increase our scholarship fund in order to enable us to keep supporting our current players and attracting more talented players at the local, national and international level, especially as we prepare to host the 2017 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer National Championship this fall for the first time in program’s history. Fundraising scholarship money is one of the crucial needs of our program in the upcoming years. Our vision is to become one of the best University women’s soccer programs in the nation. Thus, we are confident that this type of initiatives will help us in the process of achieving our vision and we will work relentlessness until we achieve it,” stated Bison women’s soccer head coach Vanessa Martinez Lagunas.

Martinez Lagunas continued, “This event will help us to gather all important stakeholders in once place and contribute all together to build and shape a strong women’s soccer program that many young female athletes aspire to be part of. This dinner is organized as part of our annual Spring ID camp, which will start on May 19 and will end on May 22. Thus, Spring ID camp participants will also be in attendance to this event. Additionally, the evening will feature musical entertainment, player awards and 2017 recruiting class presentation, as well as graduating player recognition. Our whole Bison family will come together for this event including current, former and prospective Bison Soccer student-athletes, parents, other family members, friends and supporters of our program. Finally, we are extremely thankful to Beverly Priestman for accepting our invitation to speak at the event and share her exemplary story with our audience as well as the qualities that young female players should strive for to play the game at the highest level in the future.”

Early Bird ticket prices are available until May 8. For ticket purchase or to make a donation, you can visit the Manitoba Bisons website (gobisons.ca) and click on women’s soccer for more details.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

With files from Bison Sports

File Photo