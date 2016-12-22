Super Mario Run Downloaded 40M Times

WINNIPEG, MB — Super Mario Run is one of the most successful iOS games ever.

The game was downloaded 40-million times in its first four days.

Nintendo confirmed the numbers on its official Twitter account.

#SuperMarioRun has reached 40 million downloads worldwide in just 4 days! Thanks for playing, everyone! pic.twitter.com/GwMcUZwdeW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 21, 2016

No other game has reached that level of penetration so quickly.

It’s the video game company’s first smartphone app release.

It was released Thursday, December 15th on Apple phones with an Android release pending.

Super Mario Run is a free download with a $10.00 price tag to unlock world two and beyond.

It doesn’t appear many people are willing to pay that, however.

The game only generated $14-million worldwide.

Nintendo’s stock continues to fall.

—MyToba News