streetside

Super Mario Run Downloaded 40M Times

Nintendo Super Mario Run
MyToba
Posted: December 22nd at 6:00pm BUSINESS, Featured

WINNIPEG, MB — Super Mario Run is one of the most successful iOS games ever.

The game was downloaded 40-million times in its first four days.

Nintendo confirmed the numbers on its official Twitter account.

No other game has reached that level of penetration so quickly.

It’s the video game company’s first smartphone app release.

It was released Thursday, December 15th on Apple phones with an Android release pending.

Super Mario Run is a free download with a $10.00 price tag to unlock world two and beyond.

It doesn’t appear many people are willing to pay that, however.

The game only generated $14-million worldwide.

Nintendo’s stock continues to fall.

—MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.