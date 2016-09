If all goes as planned, today should be the start of a beautiful week, Winnipeg.

Expect to enjoy temperatures of 21 C today, with plenty of sunshine. Winds are a light 11 km/hr out of the West with an occasional gust. There’s only a ten per cent chance of precipitation.

Today’s UV index rating is four, or moderate. Always a good idea to use that sunscreen.

– MyToba Weather