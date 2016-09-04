Sunday’s Winnipeg Goldeyes game postponed

Sunday’s scheduled game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a double header (two seven inning games) on Monday, September 5th beginning at 1:05 p.m. Monday is the final day of the 2016 regular season.

The Goldeyes’ second-half team photo that was scheduled to be given out on Sunday will now be given away prior to Monday’s double header.

Tickets for Sunday’s game can be exchanged for Monday’s double header. Tickets for Monday’s originally scheduled game are valid for both games of the double header.

The Goldeyes’ “magic number” remains at one to clinch the American Association wild card. One Goldeyes’ win or one Laredo Lemurs’ loss over the final two days of the season would clinch the playoff berth. The Lemurs host the Wichita Wingnuts tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for all Goldeyes home games are available at the Shaw Park box office or by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE or visiting ticketmaster.ca. All Goldeyes games are broadcast live on 93.7 CJNU and at cjnu.ca.

– WINNIPEG GOLDEYES