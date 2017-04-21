Sunday Flag Football Youth Camp At IGF

WINNIPEG, MB. — More than 400 young flag football players be at Investors Group Field this Sunday for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Futures Flag Football Skills Camp.

Players ages 7 to 17 and coaches are encouraged to participate in skill-developing drills.

The sessions, led by certified coaches, focus on agility, throwing, and flag-pulling.

Different age groups will attend sessions lasting 70 minutes each, beginning at 9:00am.

“We’re thrilled to offer kids who are interested in flag football a chance to come out to Investors Group Field and practice their skills where the pros play,” says Winnipeg Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller.

“We’re proud to invite kids of all skill levels to lace up and take the field to work on their fundamentals and have some fun.”

This camp offers youth who may not have played flag football before a chance to get out on the field and learn some fundamentals before their season begins next week.

This year, there are more than 1000 kids registered in Football Manitoba’s flag football league-a six per cent increase from last year.

In 2016, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosted a number of amateur and flag football initiatives including flag football games, inner-city flag football programming, and professional development opportunities for coaches.

More information and registration is available here.

—MyToba Sports

Photo – File