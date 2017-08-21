Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Summer Slowdown Continues At Box Office

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 21st at 6:30pm Featured, movies, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — It gets pretty quiet at the cinema in late August.

The big summer blockbusters are winding down and people are trying to make the most of their time before back-to-school.

The three movies at the top of the box office raked in less than $45-million combined.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard grossed $21.4-million on a $30-million budget.

Annabelle: Creation proved again that audiences are ready for fall fare on the big screen.

The Conjuring spin off sequel raised receipts to $15.6-million.

Logan Lucky landed in third place with a $7.6-million opening.

You could consider the opening dismal for a film that cost $29-million to produce.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week #
1 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $21.4-million New
2 1 Annabelle: Creation $15.6-million 2
3 Logan Lucky $7.6-million New
4 2 Dunkirk $6.6-million 5
5 3 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature $5.1-million 2
6 6 The Emoji Movie $4.4-million 4
7 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming $4.3-million 7
8 5 Girls Trip $3.9-million 5
9 4 The Dark Tower $3.8-million 3
10 20 Wind River $2.10-million 3

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Lionsgate

