Summer Slowdown Continues At Box Office
WINNIPEG, MB. — It gets pretty quiet at the cinema in late August.
The big summer blockbusters are winding down and people are trying to make the most of their time before back-to-school.
The three movies at the top of the box office raked in less than $45-million combined.
The Hitman’s Bodyguard grossed $21.4-million on a $30-million budget.
Annabelle: Creation proved again that audiences are ready for fall fare on the big screen.
The Conjuring spin off sequel raised receipts to $15.6-million.
Logan Lucky landed in third place with a $7.6-million opening.
You could consider the opening dismal for a film that cost $29-million to produce.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|—
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard
|$21.4-million
|New
|2
|1
|Annabelle: Creation
|$15.6-million
|2
|3
|—
|Logan Lucky
|$7.6-million
|New
|4
|2
|Dunkirk
|$6.6-million
|5
|5
|3
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
|$5.1-million
|2
|6
|6
|The Emoji Movie
|$4.4-million
|4
|7
|7
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$4.3-million
|7
|8
|5
|Girls Trip
|$3.9-million
|5
|9
|4
|The Dark Tower
|$3.8-million
|3
|10
|20
|Wind River
|$2.10-million
|3
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Lionsgate