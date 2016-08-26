Strand’s Win at RRCS Not Enough; Can-Am Cup Stays in Canada

WINNIPEG — Red River Co-op Speedway hosted the third annual NLRA Can-Am Challenge on Thursday where 5 selected Late Model drivers from Canada and the USA teamed up in hopes of stamping their country’s name on the prestigious Can-Am Cup. The silver plated trophy has called Canada home since the inaugural event 3 years ago. However, without Canada’s past top-runner Ricky Weiss, the Americans were favoured by many to win as they looked to finally bring the cup south of the border.

The other WISSOTA classes battled as the winners in the Street Stock, Midwest Modified and Modified classes looked to earn berths to the AFCO Race of Champions in Huron, SD.

Cool temps and rain early in the day created conditions for a tacky track lasting most of the night. However the surface looked dry at the conclusion of the event – supplying all kind of grip and multiple lines of racing throughout the night.

Shawn Teunis battled hard to beat veteran Art Linert to the checkers in the Street Stock feature.

Tony Caissie picked up two spots to claim victory in the Midwest Modified division ahead of Paul Veert and Grant Hall.

Ward Imrie walked away with another win and widened the points gap, while Kevin Sexton edged Rick Delaine for the runner up position in the Modified class.

American Late Model driver Dustin Strand continued tearing up the NLRA circuit with another feature win – finishing well ahead of team Canada’s Bill Mooney and Mike Balcaen. However, Strand’s win wasn’t quite enough as team Canada squeaked out a win by just 4 points over the heavy-hitting Americans and claimed victory for the third consecutive year.

In NLRA Late Model action, team Canada had a 4 point lead on team USA going into the feature. Dustin Strand, Brad Seng, Cole Schill, Steffen Snare and Zach Naastad represented the American team while fans filled out ballots upon gate entry to build their home town Canadian team. After ballots were counted, RRCS Late Model points leader, Shane Edginton, 30 year Late Model veteran Mike Balcaen, Bill Mooney, Mike Martin and possibly RRCS’s most decorated driver ever, Kevin Sexton were voted to represent team Canada.

The only caution of the race fell on the opening lap when team Canada’s bid to defend the Can-Am Cup took a blow after Shane Edginton spun in front of the pack from the front row. The field of 18 reset with Edginton placed at the back.

On the restart, Dustin Strand set a blazing pace while Mike Balcaen and Bill Mooney formed the top 3. On lap 2, Mooney completed a pass on Balcaen exiting turn 2 to secure the second position. Balcaen surrendered third spot on lap 7 after Brad Seng moved up 4 positions from the start of the race.

At this point, team Canada’s efforts to keep the winning streak alive began looking grim. However, on lap 12, Balcaen began hooking up as the tack started drying and took back third position from Seng on the back stretch. Seng fell back to fifth on lap 15 when his American team mate Cole Schill completed a pass in turn 1.

Strand navigated lap traffic with ease – moving to whatever line he had to to keep a leading pace. Mooney was never really able to close the half straightaway gap the leader built as Strand went on to claim yet another NLRA feature win. Canadian Bill Mooney finished in second ahead of fellow Canadian Mike Balcaen, while the pair of Americans, Cole Schill and Brad Seng rounded out the top 5.

Dustin Strand swept the NLRA field with a win in heat 3. Shane Edginton and Tom Corcoran also collected heat wins.

After some double and triple checking, officials confirmed team Canada edged team USA 247 – 243 and defended their title for the third consecutive year.

In WISSOTA Modified racing, a number of cautions slowed racing and only 10 cars would survive until the end. Ryan Kereluk led the opening lap after a battle with Rick Delaine. Delaine took back the lead on the next lap as Ward Imrie picked up 3 spots to move into second position. Imrie needed just 1 more lap to knock Delaine off the point as he took over the lead in turn 4. On lap 4, Kevin Sexton moved into the top 3 after completing a pass on Kereluk in turn 2.

The first caution of the race took place on lap 7 after Chris Unrau looped his Modified in turn 4. Lee McRae was deemed responsible and was sent to the back. Imrie took advantage of the restart to take over the lead from Delaine.

Imrie held the point until the second caution occurred on lap 10 when Unrau spun alone in turn 3 – collecting Ian Rousseau and causing a bit of sheet metal damage. Another caution took place on the restart when Kereluk took a spin in turn 3 after some bouncing off some cars setting up for the corner’s entry. Kereluk was deemed responsible as he took his car to the pits knowing his chances for the night were over.

The last caution of the night took place with 5 laps remaining when Unrau made heavy contact with the turn 4 wall – ending his night after his second caution. On the restart, Imrie continued to dominate as Sexton was battling Delaine for second.

Imrie collected his sixth RRCS win of the year and takes a 23 point lead over Kevin Sexton. Sexton held off Delaine for second, while Scott Greer and Danny Staff finished with top 5s.

Lee McRae and Ian Rousseau both picked up heat wins.

In WISSOTA Midwest Modified competition, 21 cars took to the track to battle it out in the tack. Only 2 cautions occurred all race – the first for an opening lap spin byJason Williamson in turn 4. On the restart, Christopher Leek took the early lead with Tony Caissie hot on his tail.

On lap 5, Caissie outdrove Leek exiting turn 4 to take over the lead. The second and final caution fell on lap 9 when Jeff Fulham spun alone in turn 3. On the restart, Caissie stayed on the point as Paul Veert moved by Leek for second position.

A couple laps later, Leek fell out of the top 3 when Grant Hall got by in turn 4. As the rest of the race wore on, the top half of the field strung out and Caissie easily collected his first RRCS feature win of the year. Veert beat Hall for second while Leek and Austin Hunter finished the night in the top 5.

Nick Audette, Christopher Leek and Darren Boychuk each collected wins in their respective heat.

In the WISSOTA Street Stock division, Art Linert and Shawn Teunis duelled all race long in a battle between youth and experience. Linert led the opening laps from the front row and was able to slam the door shut on Teunis every time the young points leader had a run on him.

Eventually after all kinds of pressure, Teunis was finally able to squeeze by with 4 laps remaining to move to the point. The race’s only caution took place with 3 laps left on the board when Andrew Maxwell made contact with a tire low in turn 3 – causing it to roll dangerously onto the race surface. Officials reset the tire under yellow, put Maxwell to the back of the pack and stacked the field up for a single file restart.

Despite his best efforts, Linert was unable to regain the lead he gave up as Teunis went on the collect his seventh RRCS feature win of the season. Linert finished a hard-fought second ahead of Weyburn, Saskatchewan’s Stefan Klym, Jesse Teunis and Brad Wall. Unfortunately for Klym, he was disqualified from both the heat and feature for being 60 pounds under the legal weight.

Art Linert collected a win in the class’s single heat race.

Racing continues at Red River Co-op Speedway at 7PM on Thursday, September 1 as the Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Super Trucks, Modifieds and Late Models take to Winnipeg’s dirt oval. For more information on upcoming events, visit www.redrivercoopspeedway.ca.

Race Summaries

NLRA Late Models

Feature – Dustin Strand, Bill Mooney, Mike Balcaen, Cole Schill, Brad Seng, Tom Corcoran, Shane Edginton, Kevin Sexton, Walt Morris, Steffen Snare, Rick Fawcett, Mike Martin, Zach Naastad, Steve Anderson, Paul Veert, George Balcaen, Kevin Geisbrecht, Jeff Hapala (DNF), Leo Feeleus (DNS), Kody Scholpp (DNS).

Heat 1 – Shane Edginton, Mike Balcaen, Brad Seng, Steffen Snare, Cole Schill, Rick Fawcett, George Balcaen (DNF).

Heat 2 – Tom Corcoran, Zach Naastad, Mike Martin, Paul Veert, Steve Anderson, Kevin Geisbrecht, Leo Feeleus (DNF).

Heat 3 – Dustin Strand, Bill Mooney, Kevin Sexton, Jeff Hapala, Walt Morris, Kody Scholpp (DNF).

WISSOTA Modifieds

Feature – Ward Imrie, Kevin Sexton, Rick Delaine, Scott Greer, Danny Staff, Jerome Guyot, Ian Rousseau, Lee McRae, Ryan Cousins, Al Geisbrecht, Chris Unrau (DNF), Ryan Kereluk (DNF).

Heat 1 – Lee McRae, Danny Staff, Ryan Kereluk, Scott Greer, Ryan Cousins, Al Geisbrecht.

Heat 2 – Ian Rousseau, Rick Delaine, Kevin Sexton, Ward Imrie, Jerome Guyot, Chris Unrau.

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

Feature – Tony Caissie, Paul Veert, Grant Hall, Christopher Leek, Austin Hunter, David Delaine, Nick Audette, Jason Somack, Murray Kozie, Darren Boychuk, Brandon Rehill, Dylan Sabatini, Tom Morriseau, Jason Williamson, Brandan Luschinski, Dennis Greskiw, Victoria Stutsky, Justin Lee, Devon Gordon, Curtis Geisbrecht, Jeff Fulham (DNF).

Heat 1 – Nick Audette, Tony Caissie, Jason Williamson, David Delaine, Justin Lee, Brendan Luschinski, Curtis Giesbrecht.

Heat 2 – Christopher Leek, Paul Veert, Victoria Stutsky, Austin Hunter, Dylan Sabatini, Dennis Greskiw, Jeff Fulham.

Heat 3 – Darren Boychuk, Grant Hall, Tom Morriseau, Murray Kozie, Jason Somack, Brandon Rehill, Devon Gordon.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Feature – Shawn Teunis, Art Linert, Mike Olson, Jesse Teunis, Peter Letkeman, Brad Wall, Andrew Maxwell (DNF), Barry Hixt (DNS), Stefan Klym (DQ).

Heat – Art Linert, Shawn Teunis, Brad Wall, Andrew Maxwell, Barry Hixt, Peter Letkeman, Jesse Teunis, Mike Olson (DNF), Stefen Klym (DQ).

—STEVEN BRADLEY

Photos courtesy Kaz Grafix