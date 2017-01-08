Stranded Man Killed By Semi On Highway 1 In Manitoba

MyToba.ca – Your Source for Manitoba News

RM of Ste. Anne, Manitoba – A 38-year-old man is dead after being hit by a semi while seeking help.

A 42-year-old woman was driving a pickup truck carrying a boat eastbound on Highway 1, when she saw a vehicle stuck in a ditch.

She stopped her vehicle to help the man, but much of the pickup truck and trailer was blocking the highway driving lane.

The driver of the vehicle stuck in the ditch walked towards the woman’s vehicle and spoke to her through the passenger side window.

According to the investigation, a semi-trailer was travelling eastbound on Highway 1, and took evasive action to avoid hitting the pickup truck. The semi steered toward the shoulder, but struck the back of the pickup truck and hit the man standing at the passenger side window.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female pickup driver, as well as the 70-year-old male driver and his 38-year-old passenger were all uninjured.

The RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and Criminal Crash Investigative Team are helping with the investigation.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News