Storm Update: City Of Winnipeg Recommends All Citizens Stay Home

Updated at 9:56 a.m.

Winnipeg, Manitoba – The City of Winnipeg is recommending that “all citizens and motorists stay home today and limit travel to essential trips only.”

Residential streets are covered in snow, and clearing operations are focused on regional and collector/bus route roadways to keep essential services going.

The city says crews are continuing a truck plow operation on P1 regional streets and P2 collector/bus routes. A grader plow operation will start at 7:00 p.m., tonight on the P1 and P2 networks.

Additionally:

Sanding will be ongoing to improve traction where required.

Sidewalk clearing on P1 and P2 streets will start at 7:00 p.m., tonight.

Clearing of back lanes will start at 7:00 a.m., on Tuesday, December 27.

The city says the Public Works Department is monitoring road and sidewalk conditions and further decisions will be made as the weather system passes through the City.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – City of Winnipeg