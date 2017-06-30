banner20

Steven Fletcher Kicked Out Of PC Manitoba Caucus

Spencer Fernando
Posted: June 30th at 12:11pm Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – Steven Fletcher has been kicked out of the PC Caucus.

The decision was made in a Caucus meeting and confirmed by Brian Pallister in a news conference.

Pallister says Fletcher did not follow the rules, though he didn’t specify what those rules were.

Fletcher has shown a willingness to criticize the government, particularly over their creation of a new “energy efficiency” bureaucracy.

Fletcher is now an independent MLA in the Manitoba Legislature.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
