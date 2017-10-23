Steve Vogelsang Arrested For Alberta Robbery

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg media personality has been arrested for robbery in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

Steve Vogelsang, 53, allegedly robbed two bank branches: a Royal Bank branch and a Bank of Montreal.

They happened on October 19th and 20th, respectively.

Police in Medicine Hat say Vogelsang walked into the banks and demanded money.

No weapons were used and no injuries were reported.

The robber then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators caught up with the suspect at a Medicine Hat hotel on Saturday.

Vogelsang was taken into custody without incident.

He left his job as a journalism instructor in Red River College’s Creative Communications program in the summer of 2011 to pursue a new opportunity in Nelson, British Columbia.

Vogelsang is well known in Winnipeg having appeared on air at CTV as a sports anchor.

He also served as the station’s news director.

Vogelsang is scheduled to appear in an Alberta court on Tuesday.

He faces two counts of Robbery and remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Medicine Hat Police Service