Stephenfield Water Treatment Plant Expansion Complete

STEPHENFIELD, MB – The federal and provincial governments and the Rural Municipality of Dufferin are pleased to mark the completion of the Stephenfield Regional Water Treatment Plant expansion project, Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen announced here today at an event hosted by the Pembina Valley Water Cooperative Inc.

“We are investing in local infrastructure to provide Manitobans with modern and reliable services, recognizing that up-to-date water systems are critical to this region and our economy,” said Pedersen. “These improvements to the water treatment system in the RM of Dufferin region will help to ensure local residents and businesses continue to receive clean water. The completion of this project will provide immediate improvements and help the community remain safe and healthy for years to come.”

Pedersen noted the expanded treatment plant was finished ahead of the anticipated completion date of Dec. 31, 2017. The project involved building a new water treatment facility complete with a larger reservoir and membrane-filtration equipment. The upgrades have doubled the plant’s treatment capacity, ensuring residents of the RMs of Dufferin, Grey, Thompson and Morris and the Town of Carmen and the surrounding region have access to a reliable supply of high-quality drinking water.

“The Government of Canada is supporting local infrastructure projects to help protect public health and lay a strong foundation for economic growth, middle-class job creation and a sustainable future,” said Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi. “With the completion of these vital upgrades, residents of the Pembina Valley will enjoy cleaner drinking water, stronger ecosystems and a healthier environment for years to come.”

Canada and Manitoba each contributed up to $1 million to this project through the Small Communities Fund, representing 30 per cent of the estimated $6.4-million total project cost.

“Rural water in the RM of Dufferin is one of the most significant ventures that has been provided for our ratepayers,” said Reeve George Gray, Rural Municipality of Dufferin. “I congratulate Pembina Valley Water Cooperative on their initial wisdom and planning and now on this state-of-the-art expansion.”

The plant supplies water to four municipalities and four towns with a population base of more than 9,000 people.

“The Pembina Valley Water Cooperative is pleased to complete the construction and start-up of the ‘Stephenfield Expansion’ as a means to provide quality drinking water to the RMs of Dufferin, Grey, Thompson and Morris and the towns of Carman, St. Claude, Haywood and Sperling,” said Greg Archibald, chief executive officer, Pembina Valley Water Cooperative Inc. “This project will support continued population growth and provide backup capability for disaster response for the RMs in southern Manitoba.”

The Stephenfield Regional Water Treatment Plant is run by the Pembina Valley Water Co-Op, which is owned by 14 municipal governments in southern Manitoba and operates three water treatment facilities supplying water to a population base of approximately 50,000 people over 9,000 square kilometres.

-Manitoba Government