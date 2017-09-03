Steinbach Woman Facing Charges After Serious Crash On Perimeter

WINNIPEG, MB – Two women are in hospital after a serious crash at the intersection of the Perimeter and Dugald Road.

It happened after 4:00 pm on Saturday, when RCMP in Headingly received reports of an erratic driver on the Perimeter Highway.

As RCMP were responding to that report, they received a further report that the driver had crashed into another car.

According to the initial investigation, a 26-year-old female from Steinbach was driving dangerously on Wenzel Street.

She then made her way onto the Perimeter Highway, continuing to drive erratically.

When she approached the intersection of the Perimeter and Dugald, she failed to stop at a red light, and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle is a 44-year-old woman from Beausejour. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 26-year-old Steinbach woman was also taken to hospital, with serious injuries.

It is believed that she was driving impaired, and charges are ow pending against her.

