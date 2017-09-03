banner20

Steinbach Woman Facing Charges After Serious Crash On Perimeter

Spencer Fernando
Posted: September 3rd at 2:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – Two women are in hospital after a serious crash at the intersection of the Perimeter and Dugald Road.

It happened after 4:00 pm on Saturday, when RCMP in Headingly received reports of an erratic driver on the Perimeter Highway.

As RCMP were responding to that report, they received a further report that the driver had crashed into another car.

According to the initial investigation, a 26-year-old female from Steinbach was driving dangerously on Wenzel Street.

She then made her way onto the Perimeter Highway, continuing to drive erratically.

When she approached the intersection of the Perimeter and Dugald, she failed to stop at a red light, and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle is a 44-year-old woman from Beausejour. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 26-year-old Steinbach woman was also taken to hospital, with serious injuries.

It is believed that she was driving impaired, and charges are ow pending against her.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
UPDATE: Steinbach RCMP Have Contacted Star Thomas
Steinbach’s Poplar Park Ready for Action
Male Approaches 9-year-old Girl in Steinbach
New APP for Steinbach Credit Union

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.