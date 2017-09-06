Steinbach RCMP Search For Genital Flasher

MITCHELL, MB. — Steinbach RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to several pedestrians.

The first happened around 3:15pm on August 17th in the Mitchell, Manitoba area.

A 16-year-old girl was walking her dogs when a blue sedan creeped by her.

It came to a stop and a man exposed himself to her as she walked by.

The girl ran away.

A few days later on August 20th around 7:10pm, a 31-year-old woman was jogging when the same sedan drove past her and stopped.

She ran by, the man exited the vehicle with his genitals out, and then jumped back in and drove away.

He allegedly did this to her several more times along her route.

The jogger called for a ride home.

The final incident occurred around 4:00pm on August 31st.

A 41-year-old woman was walking her dog when she noticed a man was following her.

When she turned around, the man pulled out his genitals and then ran away.

Steinbach police say descriptions of the suspect varied, but they believe the incidents are connected.

The accused is described as Caucasian, in his late twenties or early thirties, with short, reddish blonde hair, and a full, scruffy reddish blonde beard.

He is approximately 5’10” tall and has a medium build.

The vehicle is described as a metallic blue sedan.

Steinbach RCMP have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-326-4452 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File