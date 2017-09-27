Steinbach RCMP Investigate Stolen Gold & Silver Bars

RM OF REYNOLDS, MB. — Steinbach RCMP are looking for stolen gold and silver bars.

A home in the RM of Reynolds, Manitoba was broken into back on September 4th.

Police say a man who lived there reported a substantial amount of small denomination bars were stolen.

The gold and silver weighed between one and 10 ounces and were sized like business cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Pexel