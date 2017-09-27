banner20

Steinbach RCMP Investigate Stolen Gold & Silver Bars

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago

RM OF REYNOLDS, MB. — Steinbach RCMP are looking for stolen gold and silver bars.

A home in the RM of Reynolds, Manitoba was broken into back on September 4th.

Police say a man who lived there reported a substantial amount of small denomination bars were stolen.

The gold and silver weighed between one and 10 ounces and were sized like business cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Pexel

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
