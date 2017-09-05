Steinbach RCMP Find Dead Man On Highway 1

RICHER, MB. — Steinbach RCMP are trying to solve a suspicious death.

It happened early Saturday morning around 2:50am about six-kilometres east of Richer, Manitoba.

Someone reported a man lying in the eastbound lane of Highway 1.

The 47-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are some questions surrounding the death of this individual that investigators are actively trying to answer,” says the Manitoba RCMP’s Tara Seel.

“We are asking anyone who may have been in the area that morning and may have seen a male walking near or on the highway to contact the Steinbach RCMP.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

