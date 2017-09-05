Steinbach RCMP Find Dead Man On Highway 1

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 54 seconds ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

RICHER, MB. — Steinbach RCMP are trying to solve a suspicious death.

It happened early Saturday morning around 2:50am about six-kilometres east of Richer, Manitoba.

Someone reported a man lying in the eastbound lane of Highway 1.

The 47-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are some questions surrounding the death of this individual that investigators are actively trying to answer,” says the Manitoba RCMP’s Tara Seel.

“We are asking anyone who may have been in the area that morning and may have seen a male walking near or on the highway to contact the Steinbach RCMP.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Suspect Sought For Stealing From Body In Brandon
Stranded Man Killed By Semi On Highway 1 In Manitoba
Mail-carrying semi rolls over on Highway 1
Passenger thrown from vehicle in Highway 1 rollover

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.