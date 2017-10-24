banner20

Steinbach Police Dog Catches Teen Robber

Andrew McCrea
STEINBACH, MB. — A Steinbach armed robber is behind bars thanks to police dog Enzo.

The robbery happened around 10:00pm Sunday at a store on Main Street.

Steinbach RCMP say the 14-year-old boy flashed a gun and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Enzo was called in and tracked the boy to a nearby home.

He has been charged with Robbery Using Firearm, Disguise with Intent, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Careless Use of a Firearm, Using Firearm in Commission of an Offence, and Possession of a Firearm for Dangerous Purpose.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

The boy remains in custody.

Photo – Steinbach RCMP

