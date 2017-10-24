Steinbach Police Dog Catches Teen Robber

STEINBACH, MB. — A Steinbach armed robber is behind bars thanks to police dog Enzo.

The robbery happened around 10:00pm Sunday at a store on Main Street.

Steinbach RCMP say the 14-year-old boy flashed a gun and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Enzo was called in and tracked the boy to a nearby home.

He has been charged with Robbery Using Firearm, Disguise with Intent, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Careless Use of a Firearm, Using Firearm in Commission of an Offence, and Possession of a Firearm for Dangerous Purpose.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

The boy remains in custody.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Steinbach RCMP