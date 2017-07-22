Steinbach Man facing Fraud and Drug Charges

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg police stopped a couple riding bikes in the very early hours yesterday that lead to several charges for a Steinbach man.

While Police were driving in the area of St. Anne’s Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard they came upon a suspicious male and female on bicycles around 4:30 a.m..

The male provided police a false name at first, but was identified and found to be wanted on an arrest warrant.

A small amount of methamphetamine was found on the male in addition to break-in tools. He was also found to be carrying stolen identity documents and financial cards. A stolen bicycle was also recovered.

As a result of the investigation, police said they were led to the 700 block of St. Mary’s Road where they located a truck that had been stolen on July 13. The vehicle was found with an out-of-province licence plate that had been stolen from a vehicle on Alpine Avenue.

Winnipeg police have charged Eric Wesley Allan, a 29-year-old male of Steinbach, with:

– Identity Fraud – Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution or Obstruct Justice

– Possession of Break In Instrument(s)

– Possession of Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (x4)

– Possession of an Identity Document (x4)

– Warrant – Fail to Comply Probation (x2)

– Highway Traffic Act – Operate a bicycle on a sidewalk

Allan was detained in custody.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo