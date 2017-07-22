banner20

Steinbach Man facing Fraud and Drug Charges

Winnipeg Police
Kevin Klein
Posted: 32 seconds ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg police stopped a couple riding bikes in the very early hours yesterday that lead to several charges for a Steinbach man.

While Police were driving in the area of St. Anne’s Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard they came upon a suspicious male and female on bicycles around 4:30 a.m..

The male provided police a false name at first, but was identified and found to be wanted on an arrest warrant.

A small amount of methamphetamine was found on the male in addition to break-in tools. He was also found to be carrying stolen identity documents and financial cards. A stolen bicycle was also recovered.

As a result of the investigation, police said they were led to the 700 block of St. Mary’s Road where they located a truck that had been stolen on July 13. The vehicle was found with an out-of-province licence plate that had been stolen from a vehicle on Alpine Avenue.

Winnipeg police have charged Eric Wesley Allan, a 29-year-old male of Steinbach, with:

– Identity Fraud – Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution or Obstruct Justice
– Possession of Break In Instrument(s)
– Possession of Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine
– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (x4)
– Possession of an Identity Document (x4)
– Warrant – Fail to Comply Probation (x2)
– Highway Traffic Act – Operate a bicycle on a sidewalk

Allan was detained in custody.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo

Tags: , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Man Found Shot on Winnipeg Street Dies from Wounds
Winnipeg Driver with Gun Leads to Numerous Charges
Police Remind Campers to Lock Up at Night
Winnipeg EMS Workers Promote Giving Blood

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.