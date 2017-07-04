Steinbach Clarifies Outdoor Pool Rules

STEINBACH, MB. — Steinbach says many residents have been asking the city about outdoor pool rules this year.

The city’s bylaw applies to all pools capable of holding at least 24-inches of water, which require a city permit and enclosure.

“Although pool advertising and packaging may indicate that a pool is less than 24-inches deep, many still have the capacity to exceed that and children are at risk of drowning,” says Steinbach’s Trevor Schellenberg.

“Many pools have features, such as inflatable ring edges, that allow the depth of the pool to increase beyond 24-inches and should be included in any pool’s depth measurement.”

Schellenberg also spoke of the requirements for a proper enclosure around pools:

Fences must have a minimum vertical height of five feet.

Fences must have no openings larger than 4-inches through which a child could crawl.

Fences must be maintained in good repair.

Any gates must be self-closing and self-latching, meaning the gate closes automatically without the aid of a push or pull from a person.

Gates must be at least five feet in height.

Gates must be equipped with a lockable latch to prevent unauthorized entry.

“The by-law is in place to minimize risks to residents, especially children. If your pool can hold 24-inches of water, whether you fill it to that or not, home owners should be applying for a permit and following the rules to keep people safe,” says Schellenberg.

Anyone considering putting a pool on their property is encouraged to contact the city at 204-346-6515 to discuss their plans and ensure they are complying with the city’s by-law.

—MyToba News

Photo – File