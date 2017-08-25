Stay Safe During Harvest Season In Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – All motorists and farm families are encouraged to be especially cautious and aware on provincial roadways during Manitoba’s busy harvest season, Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced today, in partnership with the Manitoba Farm Safety Program.

“The harvest season is a very busy and exciting time for farm families in Manitoba,” said Eichler. “Now with harvest under way, motorists can expect to see an increase of farm vehicles and equipment moving down provincial roadways. Whether operating or approaching farm vehicles, our government asks all Manitobans travelling at this time of year to exercise caution. We all have an important role to play to help ensure everyone returns home safely.”

To help improve safety on and around the farm, Manitobans should:

• take extra precautions when driving past slow-moving farm equipment;

• ensure farm equipment is appropriately lit and has its required permits before travelling on roadways;

• regularly inspect and maintain farm equipment;

• consider having a short nap or take a break to prevent fatigue when working long hours;

• create a safe, separate play area for children on the farm; and

• identify which farm tasks may be appropriate for youth, based on their age, skill levels and the North American Guidelines for Children’s Agricultural Tasks at www.nagcat.org.

If harvest becomes stressful for producers and their families, free confidential support is available through Manitoba Farm, Rural and Northern Support Services at (toll-free) 1-866-367-3276 or online at www.ruralsupport.ca.

-Manitoba Government