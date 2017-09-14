The Start Of The 2017-18 NHL Season Is Upon Us

WINNIPEG, MB. — Peter Stoykewich of Winnipeg and Jordy Stallard of Brandon will the two Manitobans attending Winnipeg Jets training camp this fall.

That camp opens Friday and while it’s very likely Stoykewich will wind up as one of the anchors of the Manitoba Moose defense, Stallard’s immediate future is still anyone’s guess. Will he play with the Moose or will he end up in Jacksonville with the ECHL’s Icemen? It will all depend on how well he plays for the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, the Jets officially announced the schedule of the team’s 2017 Training Camp. The camp opens on Friday at 10 a.m. at Bell MTS Iceplex.

Camp will run from Friday, Sept. 15, to Saturday, Sept. 30. All the training camp sessions held at Bell MTS Iceplex are free and accessible to the public. And fans are also reminded of the fourth annual Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bell MTS Iceplex.

The Jets will have five goaltenders at camp, led by last year’s No. 1 Connor Hellebuyck and free agent veteran, Steve Mason.

There will be 18 defensemen, including Stoykewich, and this year that group will be led by veterans Dustin Byfuglien, Jacob Trouba, Toby Enstrom, Ben Chiarot, Josh Morrissey and, hopefully, a fully healthy Tyler Myers, who missed most of last season.

There will be 30 forwards at camp and while the Top 6 is expected to be captain Blake Wheeler, veteran centre Bryan Little, leading scorer Mark Scheifele, young stars Patrik Laine, Nik Ehlers and Kyle Connor, it will be interesting to see how veterans Mathieu Perreault, Brandon Tanev, Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry, Joel Armia, Nic Petan, Marko Dano and Shawn Matthias fit in along with veteran newcomer Matt Hendricks and highly-regarded draft picks Jack Roslovic, Chase De Leo, JC Lipon and Jansen Harkins. Stallard will be part of the forward group.

Last season, Stoykewich had a strong season with the Moose, playing in 72 games and recording five goals and 20 points from the back end. Stallard, meanwhile, played 40 games with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen and Prince Albert Raiders and contributed a total of 16 goals and 37 points.

Camp starts Friday with on-ice testing at 10 a.m. at the Iceplex.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports