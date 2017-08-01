More Stars Join the Winnipeg Classic RockFest

WINNIPEG, MB. – Special guests from Canadian rock band Loverboy, Mike Reno, Paul Dean, Matt Frenette, and Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve, have just been confirmed to join the special tribute evening for Kenny Shields on August 29 at Winnipeg Classic RockFest. Dean, Frenette, and Sinnaeve are alumni members of Streetheart.

It was a very sad day for music fans everywhere when rock and roll legend Kenny Shields passed away on July 21. Kenny Shields was loved and adored by his loyal fans across North America, and his absence will mark the end of an era in the Canadian classic rock world.

Fans will have a chance to celebrate the life and legacy of Kenny Shields at Winnipeg Classic RockFest on August 29 at Shaw Park. This will be a special evening of rock and roll dedicated to celebrating the incredible career of one of Canada’s true legends with a final farewell performance by members of Streetheart and friends.

Also appearing on the bill will be Canadian classics Honeymoon Suite, Harlequin, The Pumps & Orphan.

After Kenny’s passing, the promoters of Winnipeg Classic RockFest knew that the right thing to do was to dedicate the event to honour Kenny’s life and legacy.

“When we got the sad news that Kenny had passed away, everyone was devastated, and we knew how much Kenny was looking forward to doing this show for his fans in Winnipeg where Streetheart first began, so we just had to do something very special to honour him and celebrate what an amazing person he was” said Sam Katz, promoter of Winnipeg Classic RockFest. “It’s been incredible to see everyone from the music industry come together to make this happen for Kenny, it’s definitely going to be a night to remember.”

“We have had an overwhelming amount of love shown to Kenny over the last few weeks,” said Streetheart band member Jeff Neill. “And now, we are most grateful to be able to have an opportunity to play a set of Streetheart classics with the help of some of our talented and generous musical friends who have requested to be a part of this one-time event to honour one of Canada’s true legends.” It will be a night to remember for the fans and, for everyone involved with the show.

The first annual Winnipeg Classic RockFest is on August 29 at Shaw Park. Advance tickets are on sale now for $49.50 through Ticketmaster.

Winnipeg Classic RockFest