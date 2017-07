WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police say Star Alicia Thomas has been found safe.

The 17-year-old had last been seen in the west end of Winnipeg on June 16, 2017.

Police were concerned for her well-being, and a public notice asking for information on her whereabouts had gone out on July 5.

Winnipeg Police are thanking the public for their help.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News