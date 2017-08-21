Standing Hearing Set For Sefa, Dicesare Deaths

WINNIPEG, MB. — A standing hearing will take place to determine who can participate in the upcoming inquest into the deaths of Haki Sefa, 44, and Mark Dicesare, 24, both of Winnipeg.

Haki Sefa

On September 20th, 2015, Sefa’s vehicle was stopped near Birds Hill Provincial Park by members of the Winnipeg Police Service, after receiving reports he might pose a danger to himself.

Sefa pointed a gun at police after exiting his vehicle and was shot by officers, sustaining multiple wounds.

He was taken to Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg by ambulance, but later died of his injuries.

Mark Dicesare

On the afternoon of November 6th, 2015, WPS officers were dispatched to respond to reports of a man pointing a gun at people from his vehicle near the Kapyong Barracks.

Dicesare was identified as the driver and stopped by police.

During the subsequent confrontation, he was shot by officers, sustaining multiple wounds.

He was taken to the Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg by ambulance, but later died of his injuries.

The Fatality Inquiries Act

Under The Fatality Inquiries Act, an inquest has been called by the chief medical examiner.

Inquests explore the circumstances and events leading to deaths for the purpose of finding out what, if anything, might be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Before the inquest begins, the judge will decide who can participate in the process and question witnesses.

Individuals and groups may make an application to be granted standing and participate in the inquest.

Those interested in applying for standing should contact Jerilee Ryle, inquest counsel, at 204-627-8448 or jerilee.ryle@gov.mb.ca by August 31st.

The standing hearing will be held at 10:00am on September 12th in courtroom 316 at the Manitoba Law Courts.

—MyToba News

Photo – File