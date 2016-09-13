Stallard only Manitoban at Jets rookie camp

Brandon’s Jordy Stallard will be the only Manitoban on the ice when the Jets Young Stars open the rookie camp at the MTS Iceplex on Sept. 15.

On Tuesday, the Jets announced their final roster for the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. Along with Stallard, the Jets fifth-round draft pick (127th overall) from the Calgary Hitmen, are veterans Chase De Leo and Brendan Lemieux, 2015 first-round selections Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic, along with 2016 first-round pick Logan Stanley.

Connor, Roslovic and Stanley will all be participating in their first Young Stars Classic, which will be held from Sept. 16-19.

This will be the fifth time that the Jets have taken part in the Young Stars Classic, an annual event hosted by the Vancouver Canucks. The Jets have participated since their inaugural season in 2011-12 while the tournament was cancelled in 2012 due to the NHL’s work stoppage. Each scheduled game will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C. For ticket information, please visit www.soec.ca.

The group playing in Penticton will be on the ice together for the first time at MTS Iceplex on Sept. 15, at 12:30 pm.

Broadcast partner TSN 1290 will carry all three Jets games from the Young Stars Classic, featuring the radio play-by-play voices of the Jets, Dennis Beyak and Paul Edmonds, along with TSN 1290 and TSN3 analyst Shane Hnidy. You will also be able to watch the games online live on www.winnipegjets.com, featuring Brian Munz. Visit the Jets’ website for game recaps, interviews, and exclusive coverage from Jets TV during the Young Stars Classic.

Young Stars Classic Schedule

Penticton, B.C – September 16-19, 2016

GAME TEAMS DATE TIME Game 1 Calgary vs. Winnipeg Sept. 16 4:00 pm Game 2 Vancouver vs. Edmonton Sept. 16 7:30 pm Game 3 Calgary vs. Edmonton Sept. 17 7:30 pm Game 4 Vancouver vs. Winnipeg Sept. 18 2:00 pm Game 5 Edmonton vs. Winnipeg Sept. 19 11:00 am Game 6 Vancouver vs. Calgary Sept. 19 3:00 pm

*Game dates, times and opponents subject to change

*All times pacific

– SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

– PHOTO by BRUCE FEDYCK, MyToba Sports