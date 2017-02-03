St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP Looking For Holly Siemens

GRUNTHAL, MB — RCMP need your help finding this missing 15-year-old girl.

Holly Siemens was last seen on Tuesday morning in the area of Provincial Road 24 North near Grunthal.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’8″ tall, weighing 180-pounds.

Siemens has long blonde hair and brown eyes.

The missing girl’s mother called St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP and told them Siemens didn’t return from a morning walk.

Police have since received information that the girl is with someone she knows.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7908 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News