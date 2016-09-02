St. Paul beats Winnipeg in ninth, win division title

It all comes down to the final weekend.

Despite a tremendous start by Mike O’Brien on Thursday night in St. Paul, the St. Paul rallied for a run in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 1-0. With the win, St. Paul clinched a playoff berth.

Because the Laredo Lemurs had their game with the Texas AirHogs rained out, the Goldeyes now lead the Lemurs by half a game in the American Association’s Wild Card hunt. The Goldeyes have four games remaining at home against Fargo this weekend while the Lemurs will play four in Wichita.

Thursday night at CHS Field walks and an inability to score runs killed the Goldeyes.

In the bottom of the ninth with Eric Eadington on the mound and the score tied 0-0, Tony Thomas drew a leadoff walk for the Saints. Aaron Gretz laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to send Thomas to second. Breland Almadova beat out an infield hit and Alonzo Harris was walked intentionally to load the bases. That’s when Tony Caldwell, batting for Brady Burzynski hit a sacrifice fly to straightaway centre to score Thomas and send the Saints to the playoffs

With the loss, the Goldeyes are now 55-41 on the season and 29-21 on the road (26-20 at home). The Fish are 34-19 in their last 53 games (they were 21-22 on July 3), but are 2-4 in their last six. With four games remaining on the schedule they are a half-game ahead of defending American Association champion Laredo in the Wild Card hunt. Laredo is 54-41.

The Goldeyes remained in second place in the American Association’s North Division, now four back of the first-place St. Paul (59-37).

O’Brien, the Winnipeg starter, held the Saints scoreless through seven full innings of work, allowing six scattered hits and striking out nine. Cameron McVey got a pair of outs in the eighth, and then Eadington got the final out in the eighth, but didn’t recover from the leadoff walk in the ninth. Eadington (4-5, 3.13 ERA) gave up the only run of the game and suffered the loss. St. Paul reliever and former Minnesota Twins reliever, Caleb Thielbar (5-2, 2.42 ERA), pitched scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth and was credited with the win.

The Goldeyes have now played 28 one-run games this season, and 24 of Winnipeg’s 96 games have been decided in the winning team’s final at-bat. For the second time in the series, the odeyes were held to only five hits. In three games in St. Paul, Winnipeg managed only four runs.

Then Goldeyes will return to Shaw Park to finish the season on Labour Day Weekend with four games against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The opener is Friday night at 7:05.

-Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo by Dan LeMoal