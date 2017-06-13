St. Mary’s Road Re-Opened Following Crash

WINNIPEG, MB. — St. Mary’s Road has re-opened after a crash involving a pedestrian.

A heavy Winnipeg police presence blocked the street outside St. Vital Centre to Novavista Drive around 3:30pm.

One witness tells MyToba News a man was hit by a vehicle and blood was gushing from his head.

He says the man was behaving erratically and jumping in and out of traffic.

No word on his current condition.

Winnipeg police have not responded to our questions.

This story is developing. MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photos – Facebook