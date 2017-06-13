St. Mary’s Road Re-Opened Following Crash
WINNIPEG, MB. — St. Mary’s Road has re-opened after a crash involving a pedestrian.
A heavy Winnipeg police presence blocked the street outside St. Vital Centre to Novavista Drive around 3:30pm.
One witness tells MyToba News a man was hit by a vehicle and blood was gushing from his head.
He says the man was behaving erratically and jumping in and out of traffic.
No word on his current condition.
Winnipeg police have not responded to our questions.
This story is developing. MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photos – Facebook
2 Comments
Andrew, you should know that Nova Vista is quite a bit south of St. Vital Centre. If you’re purporting to be a journalist, it’s important to get your facts straight.
My apologies. The story was supposed to say “to Novavista,” not “at Novavista.” It has been corrected.