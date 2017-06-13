banner20

St. Mary’s Road Re-Opened Following Crash

Andrew McCrea
Posted: June 13th at 5:26pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — St. Mary’s Road has re-opened after a crash involving a pedestrian.

A heavy Winnipeg police presence blocked the street outside St. Vital Centre to Novavista Drive around 3:30pm.

One witness tells MyToba News a man was hit by a vehicle and blood was gushing from his head.

He says the man was behaving erratically and jumping in and out of traffic.

No word on his current condition.

Winnipeg police have not responded to our questions.

This story is developing. MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photos – Facebook

Tags: , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Robber Hits Strip Mall; Arrested In Bathroom
Police respond to shots fired in St. Vital
Police chase, arrest multiple robbery suspect
Firefighters battling St. Mary’s Road blaze

2 Comments

  • Terry Sharman says:
    June 13, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Andrew, you should know that Nova Vista is quite a bit south of St. Vital Centre. If you’re purporting to be a journalist, it’s important to get your facts straight.

    Reply
    • Andrew McCrea Andrew McCrea says:
      June 13, 2017 at 7:09 pm

      My apologies. The story was supposed to say “to Novavista,” not “at Novavista.” It has been corrected.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.