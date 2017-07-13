St. Boniface Shooter Detained By Winnipeg Police

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have a suspected St. Boniface shooter in custody.

A 31-year-old man was shot around 2:45am back on May 9th in the 100-block of Agate Bay.

He was rushed to hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

Brent Joseph Nolette, 27, turned himself into Winnipeg police Wednesday.

He’s been charged with Aggravated Assault and a slew of firearm-related offences.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View