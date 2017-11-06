St. Andrews Boy Threatens Selkirk School Online

SELKIRK, MB. — A 16-year-old St. Andrews boy is facing charges for threatening his school online.

The series of comments started on social media around 4:30pm Sunday.

Manitoba RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre says police take these complaints seriously.

“We are continuing to work with the Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary School and taking all the necessary steps to ensure the students and staff are safe at school.”

Selkirk RCMP were able to identify the boy and locate him immediately.

He was arrested and has been charged with Uttering Threats.

The accused remains in custody at this time.

No other information is available but the investigation is ongoing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File