Springsteen To Play Invictus Games Closing Ceremony

WINNIPEG, MB. — Bruce Springsteen is making a much-anticipated return to Toronto on September 30th to perform at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 Closing Ceremony.

Springsteen’s performance will honour the achievements of the 550-plus wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from 17 nations during the third edition of the Invictus Games.

Tickets for the Closing Ceremony start at $60 and are available through the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 website.

“At the Invictus Games, it’s not just about the hurdles that competitors experienced during competition, but about overcoming the obstacles that life has presented them,” says Springsteen.

“The Games are a remarkable opportunity for brothers and sisters in arms to join forces and demonstrate the true strength of their spirit. It is an absolute honour and privilege to perform for them at the Closing Ceremony as a send-off to a week of competition in Toronto.”

The Grammy award-winning artist will join Bryan Adams, Bachman & Turner, Kelly Clarkson and Coeur de pirate on stage at the Closing Ceremony.

On September 23rd, Canadian sensations Alessia Cara, Sarah McLachlan, La Bottine Souriante and The Tenors will perform at the Games Opening Ceremony.

“Talk about closing the Games with a bang! We couldn’t be more thrilled that the iconic Bruce Springsteen is joining an already outstanding lineup of Closing Ceremony talent,” says Invictus Games Toronto 2017 CEO Michael Burns.

“We wanted to deliver memories from these Games in Toronto, and this represents the culmination of two years of planning and work.”

The Closing Ceremony will be broadcast live on CTV and will mark the Games’ conclusion after seven days of inspirational competition.

The 2017 Invictus Games will feature a dozen adaptive sports in state-of-the-art venues throughout Toronto.

Toronto is playing host to more than 550 competitors from 17 nations, including 90 competitors from Canada.

“I invite everyone to attend the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the Invictus Games Toronto 2017, which are sure to be spectacular,” says Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Carla Qualtrough.

“The celebrations surrounding the competitions will be just as memorable for the spectators as the athletes, as they are a golden opportunity to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have shown exceptional determination and perseverance. Let’s support these admirable athletes and their families!”

Both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be a rare opportunity for spectators to experience how passion for sport, the lustre of ceremony and national pride intersect, while demonstrating their support for those who are currently serving or have served their country.

“The fact that such an incredible performer like Bruce Springsteen will be here in Toronto to support our wounded warriors shows the impact these Games have,” says Wolfgang Hoffmann, President, Jaguar Land Rover Canada.

“It underlines even further our great pride to be involved as the presenting partner.”

“Ontario is delighted to play host to the Invictus Games and the Closing Ceremonies are sure to be an unforgettable experience,” says Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario.

“This lineup of incredible talent is sure to give the athletes and volunteers the celebration they deserve after an exciting week of competition. Across Ontario, we are gearing up to welcome guests from around the world for this event. We are immensely proud to showcase our beautiful province to these heroes and their supporters. I look forward to honouring the courage and sacrifice of the servicemen and women at the 2017 Invictus Games!”

“This is a great opportunity for the City of Toronto and the country. The much-anticipated return to Toronto by Bruce Springsteen at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games is a wonderful tribute to the military families who we are hosting in Toronto next month,” says Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“The Closing Ceremony is going to be a great way to wrap up an exciting week of the Invictus Games in the city.”

