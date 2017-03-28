Sport Manitoba Award Nominees
WINNIPEG, MB – Jonathan Toews is probably Manitoba’s greatest athlete of all time. He has already won the Manitoba Sportswriters and Sportscasters Male Athlete of the Year Award five times – the last three years in succession – and he just might win it again this year.
Toews is nominated, along with Geoff Gray, DJ Lalama and David Onyemata and Olympic triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk, for the 2016 MSSA Male Athlete of the Year Award. It could very well be his fourth straight honor as his Chicago Blackhawks lead the Western Conference and are favored to make a run at what would be Toews fourth Stanley Cup championship.
This year, Sport Manitoba and the MSSA are partnering to celebrate the best athletes in Manitoba.
On Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. at the Club Regent Even Centre, Sport Manitoba and the MSSA will celebrate all of our athletes’ successes at the annual Night of Champions presented by Manitoba Chicken.
Each year both Sport Manitoba and the MSSA select the top athletes in the province in individual and team categories and then celebrates their accomplishments in sport. This year MSSA and Sport Manitoba will integrate their award presentations into one huge night of celebration.
Here are this year’s nominees:
Sport Manitoba Awards
The Manitoba Chicken Female Junior Athlete of the Year Nominees
Hannah Blatt – squash
Talia Gallant – ringette
Emma Gray – rowing
Marissa Naylor – tenpin bowling
Skylar Park – tae kwon do
Kyla Roy – triathlon
Victoria Tachinski – athletics
Laura Tymchyshyn – baton twirling
Sarah Watson – swimming
The Manitoba Chicken Male Junior Athlete of the Year Nominees
Emmanuel Akot – basketball
Cody Bartel – baseball
Damien Ekosky – judo
Tyson Langelaar – speed skating
Hunter Lee – wrestling
Cameron MacKay – fencing
Levi Nadlersmith – cross country ski
Yonatan Orlov – baton twirling
Nolan Patrick – hockey
Liam Rohatynsky – swimming
The Junior Team of the Year Nominees
Team Dunstone – curling
Team Tymchyshyn/Orlov – baton twirling
Brandon Wheat Kings – hockey
Portage Terriers – hockey
St. Paul’s Crusaders – football
The Great-West Life Outstanding Volunteer Nominees
Kristal Benton – baseball
Gail Johnston – speed skating
Alan McCracken – fencing
George McLeod – golf
Lawrence Oystryk – artistic gymnastics
Kevin Sanders – diving
Keith Stoesz – curling
Jane Tan – baton twirling
Eleanor Young – tenpin bowling
OPIN Official of the Year Nominees
Ashley Desjardins – hockey
Chris Donaldson – football
Jane Edstrom – athletics
Kelly Mahoney – triathlon
Richard Mason – weightlifting
Riley Nordman – baseball
Wendy Smith – artistic gymnastics
The IMPACT Female Coach of the Year Nominees
Barbara Lynn Fay – swimming
Lorie Henderson – artistic gymnastics
Sabrina Klassen – special olympics snowshoe, track & field, basketball
The IMPACT Male Coach of the Year Nominees
Henry Kasdorf – volleyball
Kris Stasiak – wrestling
Mingpu Wu – athletics
*Click here to see all the nominees of the Coaching Manitoba IMPACT Awards
Manitoba Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Award Finalists
Male Athlete of the Year – Open Category Finalists
Geoff Gray – football
DJ Lalama – football
Tyler Mislawchuk – triathlon
David Oneymata – football
Jonathan Toews – hockey
Female Athlete of the Year – Open Category Finalists
Chantal Givens – Triathlon
Meghan Montgomery – rowing
Isabela Onyshko – artistic gymnastics
Desiree Scott – soccer
Chantal Vanlandeghem – swimming
Team of the Year – Open Category Finalists
Team Reid Carruthers – curling
Team Jennifer Jones – curling
Team Mike McEwen – curling
Manitoba Blizzard – lacrosse
Winnipeg Goldeyes – baseball
Among the MSSA awards to be presented at the dinner is the Cactus Jack Wells Memorial trophy, to recognize the event or individual creating a major impact on the Manitoba sports scene in 2016.
Ticket are available at www.sportmanitoba.ca
Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports
Photos by James Carey Lauder
1 Comment
I like Jonathan Toews. He is an OUTSTANDING athlete (How many Olympic & World titles has he won?!). Don’t get me wrong but he is not the best Manitoba athlete of all time. For example, Terry Sawchuk is also one of numerous great Manitoba athletes. AND there have been MANY great non-hockey athletes from Manitoba throughout the DECADES! Professional & amateur. Football, curling, Olympic (Cindy Klassen; Clara Hughes), track & field, etc. It’s very difficult to pin down one specific person, which we should NOT do! Let’s just pay honour to ALL the great Manitoba athletes, past & present. There are too many to name here.