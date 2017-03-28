Sport Manitoba Award Nominees

WINNIPEG, MB – Jonathan Toews is probably Manitoba’s greatest athlete of all time. He has already won the Manitoba Sportswriters and Sportscasters Male Athlete of the Year Award five times – the last three years in succession – and he just might win it again this year.

Toews is nominated, along with Geoff Gray, DJ Lalama and David Onyemata and Olympic triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk, for the 2016 MSSA Male Athlete of the Year Award. It could very well be his fourth straight honor as his Chicago Blackhawks lead the Western Conference and are favored to make a run at what would be Toews fourth Stanley Cup championship.

This year, Sport Manitoba and the MSSA are partnering to celebrate the best athletes in Manitoba.

On Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. at the Club Regent Even Centre, Sport Manitoba and the MSSA will celebrate all of our athletes’ successes at the annual Night of Champions presented by Manitoba Chicken.

Each year both Sport Manitoba and the MSSA select the top athletes in the province in individual and team categories and then celebrates their accomplishments in sport. This year MSSA and Sport Manitoba will integrate their award presentations into one huge night of celebration.

Here are this year’s nominees:

Sport Manitoba Awards

The Manitoba Chicken Female Junior Athlete of the Year Nominees

Hannah Blatt – squash

Talia Gallant – ringette

Emma Gray – rowing

Marissa Naylor – tenpin bowling

Skylar Park – tae kwon do

Kyla Roy – triathlon

Victoria Tachinski – athletics

Laura Tymchyshyn – baton twirling

Sarah Watson – swimming

The Manitoba Chicken Male Junior Athlete of the Year Nominees

Emmanuel Akot – basketball

Cody Bartel – baseball

Damien Ekosky – judo

Tyson Langelaar – speed skating

Hunter Lee – wrestling

Cameron MacKay – fencing

Levi Nadlersmith – cross country ski

Yonatan Orlov – baton twirling

Nolan Patrick – hockey

Liam Rohatynsky – swimming

The Junior Team of the Year Nominees

Team Dunstone – curling

Team Tymchyshyn/Orlov – baton twirling

Brandon Wheat Kings – hockey

Portage Terriers – hockey

St. Paul’s Crusaders – football

The Great-West Life Outstanding Volunteer Nominees

Kristal Benton – baseball

Gail Johnston – speed skating

Alan McCracken – fencing

George McLeod – golf

Lawrence Oystryk – artistic gymnastics

Kevin Sanders – diving

Keith Stoesz – curling

Jane Tan – baton twirling

Eleanor Young – tenpin bowling

OPIN Official of the Year Nominees

Ashley Desjardins – hockey

Chris Donaldson – football

Jane Edstrom – athletics

Kelly Mahoney – triathlon

Richard Mason – weightlifting

Riley Nordman – baseball

Wendy Smith – artistic gymnastics

The IMPACT Female Coach of the Year Nominees

Barbara Lynn Fay – swimming

Lorie Henderson – artistic gymnastics

Sabrina Klassen – special olympics snowshoe, track & field, basketball

The IMPACT Male Coach of the Year Nominees

Henry Kasdorf – volleyball

Kris Stasiak – wrestling

Mingpu Wu – athletics

*Click here to see all the nominees of the Coaching Manitoba IMPACT Awards

Manitoba Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Award Finalists

Male Athlete of the Year – Open Category Finalists

Geoff Gray – football

DJ Lalama – football

Tyler Mislawchuk – triathlon

David Oneymata – football

Jonathan Toews – hockey

Female Athlete of the Year – Open Category Finalists

Chantal Givens – Triathlon

Meghan Montgomery – rowing

Isabela Onyshko – artistic gymnastics

Desiree Scott – soccer

Chantal Vanlandeghem – swimming

Team of the Year – Open Category Finalists

Team Reid Carruthers – curling

Team Jennifer Jones – curling

Team Mike McEwen – curling

Manitoba Blizzard – lacrosse

Winnipeg Goldeyes – baseball

Among the MSSA awards to be presented at the dinner is the Cactus Jack Wells Memorial trophy, to recognize the event or individual creating a major impact on the Manitoba sports scene in 2016.

Ticket are available at www.sportmanitoba.ca

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by James Carey Lauder