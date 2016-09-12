Spoken-word artist CR Avery at WECC Nov 12

Spoken-word artist CR Avery will perform at the West End Cultural Centre (WECC) on November 12.

The performer will be releasing a new album, The Angels Didn’t Scare me Away.

A release from WECC calls Avery a unique, raw and dynamic performer, saying that his genius lies in many genres – blues, hip-hop, spoken word and rock & roll. He is a one-man band, but one for this generation; with the rare ability to sing poetic verse while beatboxing simultaneously, pounding the piano and adding harmonica like a plot twist.

His live performances have been described as Bob Dylan in the body of Iggy Pop; colliding with Little Walter, the Beastie Boys and Allen Ginsberg. Every show is all or nothing and his fearless approach to all genres of music, both on stage and in the studio, proves the longevity of this talented creator, says WECC.

Tickets are $20 in advance and are available here. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. on November 12 and the show begins at 8.

– WECC