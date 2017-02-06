Split Tops Box Office For Third Weekend

WINNIPEG, MB — M. Night Shyamalan is back in a big way.

The much maligned director’s lastest offering, Split, took the top box office spot for the third weekend in a row.

It’s about a man with 23 personalities who kidnaps three girls.

The film grossed $14.6-million in its third weekend raising receipts to $98.7-million.

It only cost an estimated $9-million to produce.

Put a Ring on it

Paramount’s Rings opened in second place with $13-million.

A reboot of sorts, it follows the story of a videotape that kills you seven days after watching it.

The film cost $25-million to produce and should earn back its budget by the time it leaves theatres.

Lots of space here

The Space Between Us failed to launch and instead crashed into a ninth place opening.

It grossed $3.8-million on a $30-million production budget.

A sizeable chunk of that will probably be lost over the theatrical run.

Critics were not invited to watch The Space Between Us before it opened.

It holds an 18% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 1 Split $14.6-million 3 2 — Rings $13-million New 3 2 A Dog’s Purpose $10.8-million 2 4 3 Hidden Figures $10.1-million 7 5 5 La La Land $7.5-million 9 6 4 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter $4.5-million 2 7 7 Sing $4.1-million 7 8 14 Lion $4-million 11 9 — The Space Between Us $3.8-million New 10 6 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $3.7-million 3

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies