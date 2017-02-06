Split Tops Box Office For Third Weekend
WINNIPEG, MB — M. Night Shyamalan is back in a big way.
The much maligned director’s lastest offering, Split, took the top box office spot for the third weekend in a row.
It’s about a man with 23 personalities who kidnaps three girls.
The film grossed $14.6-million in its third weekend raising receipts to $98.7-million.
It only cost an estimated $9-million to produce.
Put a Ring on it
Paramount’s Rings opened in second place with $13-million.
A reboot of sorts, it follows the story of a videotape that kills you seven days after watching it.
The film cost $25-million to produce and should earn back its budget by the time it leaves theatres.
Lots of space here
The Space Between Us failed to launch and instead crashed into a ninth place opening.
It grossed $3.8-million on a $30-million production budget.
A sizeable chunk of that will probably be lost over the theatrical run.
Critics were not invited to watch The Space Between Us before it opened.
It holds an 18% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|1
|Split
|$14.6-million
|3
|2
|—
|Rings
|$13-million
|New
|3
|2
|A Dog’s Purpose
|$10.8-million
|2
|4
|3
|Hidden Figures
|$10.1-million
|7
|5
|5
|La La Land
|$7.5-million
|9
|6
|4
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|$4.5-million
|2
|7
|7
|Sing
|$4.1-million
|7
|8
|14
|Lion
|$4-million
|11
|9
|—
|The Space Between Us
|$3.8-million
|New
|10
|6
|xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
|$3.7-million
|3
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies