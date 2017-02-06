Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Split Tops Box Office For Third Weekend

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 6th at 5:00pm Featured, movies, ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT

WINNIPEG, MB — M. Night Shyamalan is back in a big way.

The much maligned director’s lastest offering, Split, took the top box office spot for the third weekend in a row.

It’s about a man with 23 personalities who kidnaps three girls.

The film grossed $14.6-million in its third weekend raising receipts to $98.7-million.

It only cost an estimated $9-million to produce.

Put a Ring on it

Paramount’s Rings opened in second place with $13-million.

A reboot of sorts, it follows the story of a videotape that kills you seven days after watching it.

The film cost $25-million to produce and should earn back its budget by the time it leaves theatres.

Lots of space here

The Space Between Us failed to launch and instead crashed into a ninth place opening.

It grossed $3.8-million on a $30-million production budget.

A sizeable chunk of that will probably be lost over the theatrical run.

Critics were not invited to watch The Space Between Us before it opened.

It holds an 18% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week #
1 1 Split $14.6-million 3
2 Rings $13-million New
3 2 A Dog’s Purpose $10.8-million 2
4 3 Hidden Figures $10.1-million 7
5 5 La La Land $7.5-million 9
6 4 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter $4.5-million 2
7 7 Sing $4.1-million 7
8 14 Lion $4-million 11
9 The Space Between Us $3.8-million New
10 6 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $3.7-million 3

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.