Spicy kale and quinoa salad with cajun chicken

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.”

I’ve been thinking a lot about this quote from the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Real talk here for a minute, my friends. Life here has been pretty crazy over the last month. Distractions, hectic schedules and a lack of inspiration has had me pondering this whole blogging thing for a while. I do love it, but sometimes keeping it up can be pretty hard. I know everyone struggles with keeping up creative outlets. Even my two favourite food bloggers once podcasted that they too struggled with their love of writing on a daily and weekly basis – and it’s their actual full-time job.

This blog started as a selfish endeavour to spend more time with my mother and to learn traditional family recipes, and essentially archive them. I felt that if it reached a few people and they liked the food, that was good enough for me. Five+ years later, I’m still here and wondering what the impact of this blog has – if any. Then I stopped and looked around. I read some comments that came through my inbox over the last couple weeks, and was truly humbled. The blog connected with them personally and emotionally. Whether it was through the memories of their own families and the food they shared, or simply that they had forgotten how much they loved comfort food – the connection was there. It has since inspired me and forced me to stop, slow down, and look around. Life is pretty great and you can truly find inspiration in anything.

I’ve even found inspiration in being healthy. As you can see over the last little bit, more healthy recipes have been featured. I struggle with keeping a healthy eating routine because you need to be a little more creative in the flavours you are cooking with. I’m not a very creative person when it comes to looking into my fridge or pantry and whipping up something with the items I have on hand. So I prep a bit, think a bit more, and ended up with this delicious meal. It is full of a combination of flavours – spicy, sweet and fresh.

Find the recipe at Claudia’s Cookbook.

