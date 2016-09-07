WINNIPEG – The Spence Street Thrift Shop invites the public to join them at the Spence Thrift Fashion Show & Chocolate Soiree on Saturday, September 17 at 2 p.m.

Media celebs, including Tracy Koga of Shaw TV, Maralee Caruso of CTV, and Janet Stewart of CBC, will be joined on the runway by Thrift Shop volunteers to model donated fashions by Chantal’s Bridal, as well as fashions from the shop including Michael Kors, Olsen and Armani.

“With this event we’re celebrating 30 years of helping the community, as well as bringing awareness to the services that we provide on a daily basis,” said Kristy Muckosky, Thrift Shop coordinator.

The Thrift Shop, a social enterprise of Pregnancy and Family Support Services (PFSS), provides work experience to people with a diversity of ability and skills. They work with volunteers from disability programs, work experience programs, the Fine Options program, and volunteers doing court-mandated community service. PFSS also operates a family resource centre, provides free therapy, and runs a full-time childcare centre.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support improvements at the Thrift Shop and resource centre programs for families.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman sent a letter this year to Thrift Shop staff and volunteers to congratulate them on 30 years, saying, “the important work the Spence Street Thrift Shop does to ensure our community has access to affordable clothing and household goods makes our city a better place for everyone who lives here.”

We hope everyone can join us on September 17 to support and celebrate our community!

Tickets are $20, available by calling 204-772- 9091 or in person at 555 Spence Street 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. A link for online Eventbrite tickets for $22 can be found on Facebook.

-The Spence Street Thrift Shopon