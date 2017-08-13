banner20

Speeding Drunk Driver Hits 4 Vehicles In Brandon

Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — A drunk driver had to be removed from her crumpled up van with the Jaws of Life.

It happened around 9:45pm Saturday evening in the first 100-block of E. Fotheringham Drive.

The 27-year-old allegedly crashed her 2014 Dodge Caravan into four parked vehicles at a high-rate of speed.

EMS workers rushed the drunk driver to hospital where she remains with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was blocked for about six hours while police investigated.

Charges are still pending against the woman.

