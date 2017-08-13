Speeding Drunk Driver Hits 4 Vehicles In Brandon

BRANDON, MB. — A drunk driver had to be removed from her crumpled up van with the Jaws of Life.

It happened around 9:45pm Saturday evening in the first 100-block of E. Fotheringham Drive.

The 27-year-old allegedly crashed her 2014 Dodge Caravan into four parked vehicles at a high-rate of speed.

EMS workers rushed the drunk driver to hospital where she remains with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was blocked for about six hours while police investigated.

Charges are still pending against the woman.

This story is developing and MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File