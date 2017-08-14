banner20

Spectacular Summer Games In Winnipeg!

Canada 2017 Summer Games - Winnipeg
Posted: August 14th

WINNIPEG, MB – The 2017 Canada Summer Games are now history. And they may very well have been the best ever.

President and CEO Jeff Hnatiuk says it was a fantastic experience. Over the two weeks, more than 150,000 Winnipeggers and Manitobans turned out to watch the various sporting events. And another 120,000 people took in the Forks Festival.

Team Manitoba also enjoyed a record medal haul, winning 42 in all. That shatters the old record of 35 medals set in 2013.

