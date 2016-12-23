Southern Manitoba Under Winter Storm Watch

SOUTHERN MANITOBA — A major portion of southern Manitoba is under a winter storm watch.

Environment Canada issued the bulletin Friday afternoon around 3:40pm.

A Colorado low is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the region Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Snow accumulation could exceed 30 cm at the international border.

No other information is available at the moment, but MyToba.ca will be tracking this storm system closely.

Please check MyToba.ca often for the latest updates from our team coverage.

The following communities have active weather bulletins:

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News