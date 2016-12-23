streetside

Southern Manitoba Under Winter Storm Watch

Andrew McCrea
Posted: December 23rd at 3:59pm Featured, manitoba, NEWS, Winnipeg

SOUTHERN MANITOBA — A major portion of southern Manitoba is under a winter storm watch.

Environment Canada issued the bulletin Friday afternoon around 3:40pm.

A Colorado low is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the region Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Snow accumulation could exceed 30 cm at the international border.

No other information is available at the moment, but MyToba.ca will be tracking this storm system closely.

Please check MyToba.ca often for the latest updates from our team coverage.

The following communities have active weather bulletins:

Location Warning Watch Statement
Arborg – Hecla – Fisher River – Gypsumville – Ashern Winter storm
Berens River – Little Grand Rapids – Bloodvein – Atikaki Winter storm
Bissett – Victoria Beach – Nopiming Prov. Park – Pine Falls Winter storm
Brandon – Neepawa – Carberry – Treherne Winter storm
City of Winnipeg Winter storm
Dauphin – Russell – Roblin – Winnipegosis Winter storm
Dugald – Beausejour – Grand Beach Winter storm
Killarney – Pilot Mound – Manitou Winter storm
Melita – Boissevain – Turtle Mountain Provincial Park Winter storm
Minnedosa – Riding Mountain National Park Winter storm
Morden – Winkler – Altona – Morris Winter storm
Portage la Prairie – Headingley – Brunkild – Carman Winter storm
Selkirk – Gimli – Stonewall – Woodlands Winter storm
Sprague – Northwest Angle Provincial Forest Winter storm
Ste. Rose – McCreary – Alonsa – Gladstone Winter storm
Steinbach – St. Adolphe – Emerson – Vita – Richer Winter storm
Virden – Souris Winter storm
Whiteshell – Lac du Bonnet – Pinawa Winter storm

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

