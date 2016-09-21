Three day forecast for Wednesday, Sept 21st
The weather in southern Manitoba looks pretty steady as we finish out the work week.
We’re just expecting some rain before Thursday.
Wednesday
Mainly cloudy Wednesday as we look for a high of 18 C.
Some showers during the evening.
Partly cloudy overnight as we drop to a low of 6 C.
Thursday
Similar Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud.
Wind out of the northeast early in the afternoon at 20-kilometres an hour.
The temperature should reach 18 C.
Clear but much cooler overnight with a low of 4 C.
Friday
Bright and sunny Friday.
Reaching for a high of 19 C.
Cloudy with showers overnight.
Dropping to a low of 11 C.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca