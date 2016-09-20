Three day forecast for Tuesday, September 20th

A beautiful fall day in southern Manitoba.

Daytime highs are sticking near 20 degrees for most of the week.

Tuesday

Bright and sunny with a northwest wind gusting from 20 to 40-clicks.

The temperature should reach 21 C.

A few clouds this evening and increasing through the night.

The wind will become light overnight with a low of 6 C.

Wednesday

A cloudy start to Wednesday, but clearing late in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 16 C in southern Manitoba.

Cloudy periods overnight.

The temperature should drop to 5 C.

Thursday

Sunny as southern Manitoba reaches a high of 18 C.

Clear and cooler overnight with a low of 7 C.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca